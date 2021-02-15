Wendell Carter Jr. will play for the Bulls Monday night vs Pacers

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 10: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket during the game against the LA Clippers on January 10, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – A rapidly accelerating timeline for an injury is a good thing for the Bulls, who have dealt with plenty of them in the 2020-2021 season.

But Wendell Carter Junior has put his injury behind him quicker than expected, and he’ll make his return to the floor Monday night a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Wendell Carter Jr. WILL play tonight vs. Indiana, per Coach Donovan. pic.twitter.com/vSP94dRSlo — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 15, 2021

After returning to practice on Sunday, the center will take the floor for the Bulls tonight as they face the Pacers in Indianapolis. It will be his first since January 18th, with him sitting out the past three weeks with a severe right quad contusion.

When the injury was initially announced on January 26th, Carter was expected to be evaluated after four weeks, but he’s sped up the timeline to return to the lineup.

During his pregame news conference, head coach Billy Donovan said the center will likely not play “extended minutes” on Monday night but will evaluate game-by-game.

In the 14 games before his injury, Carter was averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.