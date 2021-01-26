Wendell Carter Jr. out at least a month with a severe quad contusion

SACRAMENTO, CA – JANUARY 6: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds against Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings on January 6, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – While he’s shown flashes of potential during his time with the Bulls since his selection in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, he’s also dealt with his fair share of injuries in the league.

Wendell Carter Jr. had a thumb injury primarily limit him to just 44 games in his first year in the league in 2018-2019. In his second season, an abdomen and ankle injuries kept him out for 22 of the Bulls’ 65 games in the pandemic-shortened campaign.

Now the center is dealing with another injury in his third season that’s going to cost him a bit of time.

INJURY UPDATE: Wendell Carter Jr. will be re-evaluated in four weeks after an MRI confirmed a severe right quad contusion. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 26, 2021

Carter has been diagnosed with a severe right quad contusion after undergoing an MRI and will be evaluated in four weeks. That mean’s the center is out at least a month as he recovers from the latest setback in his Bulls’ career.

He’d missed the last three games due to the injury and he was missed in the last two games when the Bulls faced the Lakers then the Celtics. The team trailed by as much as 30 Saturday and 21 on Monday in losses to both contenders over the last few days.

In the 14 games he played in before the injury, Carter had 12.8 points and eight rebound a game, shooting 53 percent from the floor while also dishing 2.4 assists a contest.