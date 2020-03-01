Two injured players return to the Bulls, but the result looks similar against the Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 29: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Chicago Bulls heads for the net as Wayne Ellington #2 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on February 29, 2020 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – For once, Jim Boylen could actually look down the bench and see a player who was returning instead of leaving his team.

In fact, not one but two contributors returned to the lineup on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Starting center Wendell Carter Jr. was back for the first time since January 6th as he dealt with his ankle injury and Denzel Valentine was back as well, returning for the first time since February 2nd.

Too bad it couldn’t do anything to change a common result for the team, whether players are coming or going out of the lineup.

With Carter on minutes restrictions, the Bulls struggled in the first half against the Knicks and were forced to play from behind against a team that came in with fewer wins than they did. The result was a common one for this season, as the Bulls rallied behind Zach LaVine and Coby White but came up short in a 125-115 loss on Saturday evening.

In his first game since January 6th, when he suffered a severe ankle sprain against the Mavericks, Carter played 18 minutes and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. He shot 1-of-5 from the floor with six points and two assists, one of which came to Valentine, who was 3-of-8 from the field with eight points.

But outside of Carter, the Bulls were beaten badly on the boards by the Knicks, losing the battle on the boards 50-33, including 17-13 on the offensive glass. Mitchell Robinson came off the bench to lead the for the Knicks with ten boards along with a game-high ten rebounds, with Julus Randle getting nine boards along with 22 points.

New York took a 13-point lead into halftime but the Bulls reduced the lead over the course of the second half thanks to LaVine (game-high 26) and White (22). The rookie, who scored 20 points for a fourth-straight game, got the Bulls within two with 9:28 to go, but that’s as close as it got.

The return of Carter along with Valentine off the bench wasn’t enough to inspire a team to beat another struggling as much as they can,