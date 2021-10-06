The Wiener’s Circle promises free hot dogs for a day if Bulls miss the playoffs

CHICAGO — Known for its infamous insults and food, The Wiener’s Circle paid the Chicago Bulls fanbase the ultimate compliment on Wednesday.

On the heels of the new-look Bulls decimating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the team’s preseason opener to a score of 131-95, the buzz for a team that added Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, while retaining All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, only made the roars louder.

After one game, many fans are all in on the Bulls’ playoffs-bound potential. As such, the famous Chicago eatery is also buying. On Twitter Wednesday, Wiener’s Circle made it official:

“Chicago is the best basketball city in the world, and we at the wieners circle collective love basketball and our new look @chicagobulls,” the tweet read. “If the bulls don’t make the playoffs this year, it’s free hot dogs on us for an entire day, spread the word.

The tweet has been shared more than 400 times and retweeted more than 100 times.

The Bulls are next in action, Friday, Oct. 8, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center. Bulls host the Pelicans once again in the official home season opener, Friday, Oct. 22.