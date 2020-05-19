The unique way the Bulls ended their ‘Last Dance’

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 16: Toni Kukoc#7, Ron Harper #9, Dennis Rodman #91, Scottie Pippen #33, Michael Jordan #23, and Head Coach Phil Jackson of the Chicago Bulls during the 1998 Chicago Bulls Celebration Rally on June 16, 1998 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It appears that the “Zen Master” save his best for “The Last Dance.”

In the final episode of ten-part series on the Chicago Bulls 1990’s dynasty, it was revealed how head coach Phil Jackson decided to run his final team meeting with the group that won six championships.

As with a lot of his coaching philosophies, it had a spritual feel.

Jackson asked players to write down what the team means to them and bring it to the final meeting of the team after they won a sixth championship. After each player read their statement, it was placed into a coffee can and was burned.

During “The Last Dance,” Jackson credited the idea to his wife, who did social work.

“She was part of a group that went into to help people that were grieving. One of the things they did was a ritual in which they kind of put things to rest,” said Jackson.

Each player complied with the request during the meeting, most famously Michael Jordan. Per Steve Kerr, he stood up and read a poem he’d written about the sixth and final championship season for the dynasty.

“I’m not a poet, I just spoke what I felt at the time. We’re always going to be bonded,” said Jordan of the poem he read to teammates. “You say ‘Thanks for the past, enjoy the moment, let’s make sure we end it right.'”

In 1998, the did that in more ways that one.