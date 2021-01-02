The short-handed Bulls are no match for the Bucks

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 1, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – Missing four players, including a starter, might not be enough to cost an NBA team a victory if they’re playing the Wizards. But when you have to play one of the best teams in the entire league, that’s gonna be a problem.

Billy Donovan and his Bulls’ team found that out the hard way on Friday night in Milwaukee, where lack of personnel made for another long night against the Bucks.

Milwaukee pulled away in the second quarter from a Bulls team missing Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono, Chandler Hutchison, and Tomas Satoransky due to NBA Health and Safety Protocol. The Bulls were able to win Thursday night without them in Washington but the Bucks smashed the Bulls without them 126-96.

It ends a bit of momentum for the club which they got in Washington DC, where Hutchison remains in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He along with the other three players remain out indefinitely until they get through the league’s protocol.

They made not have made a difference against a Milwaukee team that continues to dominate the Bulls as they’ve made their way to the top of the league. A 35-19 second quarter for the Bucks essentially put the game as Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the effort.

Seven Milwaukee players ended up in double-digits while their defense forced 20 Bulls’ turnovers and never allowed them to get much rhythm started. Otto Porter Jr.’s three pointer to start the game was the only lead the Bulls held the entire contest.

Bulls’ starters shot just 23-of-58 from the field, with Zach LaVine leading with 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting. He was 1-for-4 from behind the three-point line as the Bulls hit just 6-of-26 from behind the arc.