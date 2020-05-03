THE CHICAGO ENCORE: The Bulls’ First Dance in 1991

CHICAGO – When it comes to remembering the group, it’s the last impression that everyone is focusing on.

It is named “The Last Dance” after all. Yet it’s important to honor the “first dance” as well. Back in the spring and early summer of 1991, such incredible success was new to Chicago’s professional basketball team.

It’s something that was discussed during episodes 3 & 4 of the ESPN documentary on the 1997-1998 Bulls that’s earning millions of viewers and acclaim from people around the world. All six titles, especially the last one, will get its time in the spotlight, but none may be as special as the first.

After a 61-win regular season wins, which earned them the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls made quick work of the Knicks in the first round. The biggest highlight was a second quarter Michael Jordan slam in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, as he shed John Starks and Charles Oakley in the corner before dunking over Patrick Ewing.

The Bulls went onto win the game and sweep the series, then beat the Sixers in five games in the second round to set up a match-up with the hated Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Beaten up by Detroit in three consecutive playoff series losses, including the past two Eastern Conference Finals, the Bulls used those experiences to get tougher in all aspects of their game.

Physically and mentally stronger than in the past, the Bulls won the first two games at Chicago Stadium, including an eight-point victory in Game 2. For the first time against the Pistons, the Bulls had a two-game lead as they headed to The Palace, where they lost all four games in the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals.

That would change this year as the Bulls knocked off the Pistons by six in Game 3 to set up a memorable Memorial Day clincher. There would be no rise by the Pistons as the Bulls raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a 21-point victory.

A majority of the Pistons’ starters walked off the floor early without shaking the Bulls’ hands – which got plenty of attention then and in “The Last Dance” – yet it many ways it didn’t matter. After three-straight playoff eliminations, the “Bad Boys” were vanquished, which was as big as a championship for some of the players and the fans.

But the was still one more memorable series to go.

“Magic vs Michael” kicked off on June 2, 1991, as the Bulls hosted the Lakers in their first NBA Finals game on a Sunday afternoon at Chicago Stadium. The back-and-forth contest would go to Los Angeles when Sam Perkins’ three-pointer gave the Lakers the lead, and Jordan’s shot in the final seconds to tie rattled in and out.

It would be the only hiccup of the series, for things belonged to the Bulls after that.

Game 2 featured one of Jordan’s most famous shots, as he switched hands in mid-air on a layup in the second half of a 107-86 blowout of the Lakers. The next day, fans were featured on newscasts trying to duplicate the shot in their driveways and playgrounds.

When the series shifted to Los Angeles, Jordan had one of his most underrated last-second shots of his career in Game 3. After Vlade Divac gave the Lakers a two-point lead with under ten seconds to go, Jordan would respond by knocking down a jumper over the center on the next possession to send the game to overtime.

It was as momentum-shifting shot, as the visitors took control of the series. The Bulls outscored the Lakers by eight in overtime to take a 2-1 series lead then dominated Game 4 in a 15-point victory that put the team on the brink of a title.

Tied at the end of the third quarter, the Bulls would turn to a veteran to finally put the Lakers away. With Jordan and Scottie Pippen enjoying strong nights (30 and 32 points, respectively), the team looked to John Paxson, who knocked down all five shots he took in the final minute to give the Bulls a 108-101 win.

Looking for Paxson was something that head coach Phil Jackson had mentioned to Jordan and was featured in “The Last Dance.”

The Bulls were champions at last, and so was Jordan, who captured the title at the end of his seventh season. The images of him crying with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the locker room afterward remains one of the most iconic of the Hall of Famer’s career.

The Petrillo Music Shell would serve as the site for the team’s championship rally soon after, starting what became nearly a yearly tradition in the 1990s. It was the culmination of an incredible two months where a team on the rise finally reached the top of the NBA, and the game’s greatest star, at last, became a winner.

No offense to the “Last Dance,” but the first one was like nothing we’d ever seen before.