The Bulls’ Wednesday game with the Grizzlies has been postponed

CHICAGO – For a second time in this pandemic 2020-2021 NBA season, the Bulls are dealing with the postponement of a game that’s related to COVID-19.

Once again, it’s due to virus issues that have arisen with their opponent.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/HOepJdEBDh — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2021

Due to contact tracing with the Grizzlies and the lack of time before the game to get them a practice before the contest, their game with the Bulls scheduled for Wednesday at FedEx Forum has been postponed.

Memphis has had their last five games postponed due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols after reportedly one player tested positive for COVID-19.

This marks the second time that the Bulls have had a game postponed, with their January 12th game against the Celtics being called off due to Boston’s virus issues. Oddly enough, the team will play on Monday at the United Center at 8 PM.

Despite the Bulls having a few players test positive for COVID-19 before and during the season, the team has yet to force the postponement of a game.