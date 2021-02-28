The Bulls-Raptors game on Sunday has been postponed

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 24: Head Coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls talks with Zach LaVine #8 during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 24, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

TAMPA – Once gain, the Bulls have had a game postponed in the 2020-2021 NBA season due to Heath and Safety Protocols in the league due to the pandemic.

But this time, the word came much closer to the start of the game than usual.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/wGqqeOFftD — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2021

Unlike their previously postponed games, the team had their contest with the Raptors scheduled for Sunday evening postponed that morning. The Bulls have already traveled to Tampa for the game but got notice that it’s is off due to continued contact tracing with Toronto.

The Raptors are playing the 2020-2021 season at Amalie Arena in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

This marks the fourth time that Billy Donovan’s team has had a game called off this year, but the previous three at least had some notice for the team. Their January 12th game with the Celtics at the United Center, a January 27th contest with the Grizzlies in Memphis, along with a February 17th game in Charlotte with the Hornets were all postponed with at least 24 hours notice.

A makeup date has yet to be set.