The Bulls have a dud in a blowout loss to the Hawks in their season opener

CHICAGO – There was excitement over the start of a regular season, the team’s first game that counted in 288 days, along with the start of a new era under leadership on the court and in the front office.

On Wednesday, that lasted till tipoff.

Over the course of 48 minutes, the Hawks showed the Bulls just how much room they have left to go to return to competitiveness as a new regime takes over. They led by 13 at the end of one, 24 points at halftime and built the lead to 40 points in the third quarter.

They’d settle with a more pedestrian 20-point triumph – 124-104 – that quelled some of the excitement of the team’s first game since March 10th. Atlanta’s dominance was the rudest of wake-up calls for the group as they look ahead to 71 more games in this shortened season.