The Bulls’ game with the Hornets on Wednesday has been postponed

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 22: Devonte' Graham #4 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 22, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHICAGO – For a third time this season, the NBA’s protocols when it comes to COVID-19 have forced one of their games to be postponed.

Due to contact tracing involving the Hornets, the Bulls’ game scheduled with Wednesday in Charlotte has been postponed. This comes after four players on the San Antonio Spurs tested positive for COVID-19 around the time the two team’s met on Sunday in Charlotte.

This is the third game of the 2020-2021 season that the Bulls have had a game postponed due to contact tracing, with their January 12th game with the Celtics and January 27th contest with the Grizzlies called off as well.

A make-up date for the Grizzlies and Hornets games have yet to be set.

After their win in Indiana on Monday, the Bulls will now be off till Friday before playing back-to-back games against the Sixers on the road Friday then the Kings at home on Saturday.