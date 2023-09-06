CHICAGO — While there are a lot of things that are the same about the Bulls this season, there is one thing that’s going to be different.

That’s where the team is going to hold a portion of their training camp, as the team’s staff has elected to hit the road to get ready for the 2023-2024 campaign.

In what is a departure from their recent routine the Bulls, the team will hold a portion of their preseason workouts in a different city, electing to to go Nashville for five days of practice.

Following their Advocate Center media day on Monday, October 2, the Bulls will travel to Belmont University where they’ll hold practices starting on October 3.

They’re scheduled to workout every day through Saturday, October 7 at the Crockett Center on campus before heading to Milwaukee for their preseason opener the next day. Head coach Billy Donovan will then hold the remainder of the practices during the preseason in Chicago.

After the contest against the Bucks on October 8, the Bulls have preseason games slated for October 12 (vs. Nuggets), October 15 (at Nuggets) October 17 (vs. Raptors) and October 19 (vs. Timberwolves).

The Bulls then open up the season with a pair of games at the United Center – Wednesday, October 25 against the Thunder and Friday, October 27 against the Raptors.

Once again, the Bulls are returning the top three players with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, with the latter signing a three-year contract extension this offseason. Guard and Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu also returned on a new deal while the team also signed free-agent guard Jevon Carter and forward Torrey Craig.