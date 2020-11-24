Signing with the Bulls is a homecoming for Devon Dotson

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 21: Devon Dotson, draft pick to the Chicago Bulls, signs his contract at the team facilities on November 21, 2020 at the Advocate Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Pinchin/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – A lot of the attention over the past week has been on the Bulls’ first two draft selections in the Arturas Karnisovas/Marc Eversley era.

But there is someone else that is part of the first group of players brought in this November, and it’s quite meaningful for this guard.

Kansas’ Devon Dotson was picked up by the Bulls as an undrafted free agent shortly after the selections on Wednesday were complete. While he spent his high school days living and playing basketball in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was born in Chicago, making it a homecoming for Dotson.

He officially signed with the Bulls on Saturday along with first round draft pick Patrick Williams, who was selected fourth overall. He’ll be on a two-way deal as he’ll also see action with the Windy City Bulls, the NBA club’s G-League affiliate.

On Tuesday, the team had the guard join him for what’s usually a media event but because of COVID-19 is only open to a few: Picture day.

The Bulls had Dotson tape this message for fans as he begins his career in the city where he was born. He would eventually move to Charlotte where he’d become a standout for Providence Day School, where Dotson earned a scholarship to Kansas.

One of the fastest guys in college ball 💨



From @KUHoops to the Windy City! pic.twitter.com/nz9EQfrkw4 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 22, 2020

He would start all of his 66 games with the Jayhawks and in his second and final season averaged 18.1 points and four assists per game. Dotson decided to turn pro in the spring and has now found his way to Chicago.

Devon Dotson will wear No. 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G4HLJMhFjZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 22, 2020

With the Bulls, Dotson will wear No. 3, which is a change from his usual No. 1 which he’s worn in his career in tribute to Derrick Rose. In a few interviews, including this one for KUSports.com, the guard has talked about his admiration for the Chicago native and 2011 MVP award winner.