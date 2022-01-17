Short-handed Bulls’ losing streak continues in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN – JANUARY 17: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls on January 17, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS – Over the course of a season, with a few rare occasions, a team is going to run into a rut like this even if they are enjoying success.

That is the case for the Bulls right now, who are hamstrung with injuries and have seen their play drop off over the past week. Monday was another one of those rough afternoons for Billy Donovan’s group, as their season-long losing streak continues.

Fueled by a strong second and third quarter, the Grizzlies would build their lead to as high as 28 in the four quarter before pulling back a bit, settling with a 119-106 victory at the Fed Ex Forum in the team’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee.

It’s the fourth-straight loss for the Bulls who played their second game without guard Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball as each continues to deal with knee ailments. At 27-14 on the season, the Bulls still maintain a one-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the Heat and Nets.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 25 points to lead the Memphis effort, which was boosted by a strong second quarter in which they opened up a 13-point halftime lead after being tied at the end of a quarter. The Bulls’ defense struggled to shut down the Grizzlies as they allowed 34 more points in the third quarter as Memphis began to open up the lead.

Since the Bulls’ eight-game win streak ended, the team has lost by double digits four times in their last six contests, allowing at least 113 points in each of those defeats. The Grizzlies shot 51 percent from the field on Monday with ten three-pointers.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points while Ayo Dosunmu continued his strong play in his fourth start of the year, registering the only double-double on the team against Memphis (15 points, 10 rebounds.) Coby White, who has also gotten two-straight starts with LaVine and Ball out, had 16 points.