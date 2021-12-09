Short-handed Bulls can’t keep up with the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND – On Monday night, the Bulls were missing a number of players due to COVID-19 protocols or injuries, yet still found a way to come out on top and get the victory against the Nuggets.

But with those players not returning to the lineup and yet another entering the protocol on Wednesday morning, the personnel losses finally caught up to the short-handed team in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers built on their lead every single quarter over the course of 48 minutes on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse en route to a comfortable 115-92 victory that drops the Bulls to 17-9 on the season.

Once again, the team was without DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Javonte Green, and Matt Thomas (COVID Protocol) and Alex Caruso (Hamstring Injury). That put Ayo Dosunmu in the starting lineup for the second time in as many games as he continues to see heavy minutes in his first season.

But unlike Thursday night, the Bulls couldn’t keep up with their opponent, with Darius Garland’s 24 points and Evan Mobley’s 16 leading the way for the hosts. Cleveland led by nine at the half and expanded their lead to 20 points and never looked back in pulling away for the 23-point victory.

Zach LaVine had 23 points with Lonzo Ball contributing 19 and Nikola Vucevic 18 to go along with his 12 rebounds.

Next up for the Bulls are the Heat in Miami on Saturday night, and it’s still unknown which players might be back for that contest.