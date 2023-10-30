CHICAGO — The NBA is shaking things up a bit with their schedule in 2023 with the addition of an in-season tournament.

To add some more flair to this event, the Bulls along with the other NBA teams are making a change in their home arenas for the event.

On Monday, ahead of the start of the tournament this week, the league revealed the new courts that teams will use exclusively for the in-season tournament.

(Courtesy: NBA)

The Bulls will play their home contests on an all-red floor with the NBA’s trophy for this new event being featured in the middle of the court and in the paint.

It’s arguably the biggest alteration to the design of the court the Bulls have had since moving into the United Center in the fall of 1994.

(Courtesy: Chicago Bulls)

The new-look floor will debut on Friday when the Bulls face the Nets in the first of four games in Group C of the tournament in the Western Conference at 7 p.m. A week later, the team will play their second group contest against the Magic at the United Center on Friday, Nov. 17.

After that, the next two games are on the road – Friday, Nov. 24 against the Raptors at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 28 against the Celtics at 6:30 p.m.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout round – the six group winners and a “Wild Card” from each conference.

Quarterfinals – Monday, Dec. 4 & Tuesday, Dec. 5. (Home Markets)

Semifinals – Thursday, Dec. 7 (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

Championship – Saturday, Dec. 9 (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

Teams that don’t advance to the knockout round will play two regular season games – one at home and one on the road – on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Friday Dec. 8.