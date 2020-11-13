See the Bulls newest ‘City Edition’ jerseys that pay tribute to Chicago’s architecture

CHICAGO – One of the more recent traditions for NBA teams is picking the new alternate jersey to wear for select games during their season.

The “City Edition” uniforms have taken on different looks through the years, and the 2020-2021 edition pays tribute to the City of Chicago’s history for design.

This year’s “City Edition” pays tribute to the “Roaring 20s” along with the 1933 World’s Fair that was held in Chicago. According to the team, the grey of the jerseys is meant to represent the city’s skyline.

No little plans around here. pic.twitter.com/kRfQ4YAFZu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 13, 2020

The art deco font for “Chicago” and the numbers on the jersey are modeled after the United Center signage. Diamond patterns on the team shorts are meant to represent the ironwork on a number of buildings in the city.

Above the jersey tag is the line “No Little Plans,” which is a line from architect Daniel Burnham, who helped to design the new Chicago at the turn of the last century. His most famous quote starts with this line:

“Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably themselves will not be realized. Make big plans; aim high in hope and work, remembering that a noble, logical diagram once recorded will never die, but long after we are gone be a living thing, asserting itself with ever-growing insistency. Remember that our sons and our grandsons are going to do things that would stagger us. Let your watchword be order and your beacon beauty.”

Like past years, the Bulls will wear the jerseys for select games, which will be announced when the 2020-2021 schedule is released. This week, the NBA and player’s union formalized plans to begin a 72-game season on December 22nd.