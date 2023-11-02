CHICAGO — It’s become a tradition for NBA teams over the past few years, and it’s all about what they wear on the court.

That’s the City Edition jerseys, and this year the Bulls are drawing inspiration from their past as they continue to build toward a better future on the floor.

The team’s uniforms, which were officially unveiled on Thursday morning, are a tribute to Chicago Stadium, which the Bulls called home from 1967 through 1994. They’ll wear them for the first time for their opening in-season tournament game against the Nets on Friday at the United Center.

It was in that building that Michael Jordan’s rise to superstardom occurred as the team won three championships in the 1990s before it closed. The “Madhouse on Madison” was remembered for its deafening noise that made it difficult for opposing teams to face the Bulls, especially in the Jordan era.

Built in 1929, the venue was also the primary home for the Chicago Blackhawks along with numerous political events, concerts, and shows until its closing in 1994.

Some of the details of the uniform are meant to represent some of the unique features of Chicago Stadium.

The verticle “Chicago” represents the sign that was featured on the exterior of Chicago Stadium.

“Madhouse on Madison” on the bottom of jersey represents the building’s nickname.

A pair of parallel stripes on each side represent the building’s four-corner window patterning.

The painted Bulls’ logo on the shorts is a tribute to the fact that every sign in Chicago Stadium was hand-painted.

The red satin lining of the uniform honors Chicago Stadium’s first event – a boxing match between Tommy Loughran and Mickey Walker.