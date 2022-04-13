CHICAGO – For the first time in five years, Bulls’ fans have something to look forward to after the end of the NBA’s regular season.

While it may not have been the finish they’d hoped for, the team is headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 campaign. They’ll be the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference as they face the third-seeded Bucks, who are starting their run toward a repeat NBA championship.

Early Wednesday morning, the teams found out the schedule for their first round series as the league announced game days along with four start times.

Game 1 – at Milwaukee – Sunday, April 17th – 5:30 PM – TNT

Game 2 – at Milwaukee – Wednesday, April 20th – 8:30 PM – TNT

Game 3 – at Chicago – Friday, April 22nd – 7:30 PM – ABC

Game 4 – at Chicago – Sunday, April 24th – Noon – ABC

Should more games be necessary, here’s when they’ll be played, with start times still yet to be determined.

Game 5 – at Milwaukee – Wednesday, April 27th – TBD

Game 6 – at Chicago – Friday, April 29th – TBD

Game 7 – at Milwaukee – Sunday, May 1st – TBD

This will be the Bulls and Bucks first meeting in the playoffs since 2015, when a heavily favored Chicago team beat Milwaukee in six games. It’s the last playoff series the Bulls won, as they lost in the second round to the Cavaliers that year (6 Games) and then in the first round to the Celtics in 2017 (6 Games).

Milwaukee won all four regular season games against their Central Division rivals this season, with the last two coming by 20 or more points. After a strong first half of the season, the Bulls slipped down the stretch and finished the season 46-36.