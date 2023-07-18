CHICAGO — The full slate of regular season games isn’t set to be released for a couple of weeks, but fans know when they’ll see the latest edition of the Bulls on the floor for the first time this year.

The Bulls have released their 2023 preseason schedule with three games at the United Center and two on the road.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/saIB41zXcK — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 17, 2023

This week, the NBA released the preseason schedule for teams, and the Bulls will get five games to get tuned up before the start of the regular season in late October.

Three of the contests will be at the United Center with two on the road, starting off with a matinee against the Bucks on Sunday, October 8 in Milwaukee at Noon.

The team then comes home for the first time in the preseason to face the reigning NBA champion Nuggets on Thursday, October 12 at 7 p.m. Three days later, the Bulls make the return trip to Denver for an 8 p.m. central time tip-off against the Nuggets on Sunday, October 15.

After that, the Bulls are home for their final two preseason games, starting with the Raptors on Tuesday, October 17 before finishing up the slate with the Timberwolves on Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

Head coach Billy Donovan returns to the team for his fourth season as the Bulls bring back a majority of their squad from last year. That’s been a theme for executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley over the last three years.

Nikola Vucevic was re-signed to a three-year extension to remain at the center of the team with guards DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss a second-consecutive season as he continues to deal with left knee issues that have required three surgeries.

New additions to the team include guard and Oak Park native Jevon Carter along with forward Torrey Craig, each of whom is coming to Chicago after their most productive seasons in the NBA to date.

The team is also adding rookie forward Julian Phillips of Tennessee, who was selected in the second round of June’s NBA Draft.

