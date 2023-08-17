CHICAGO — After the announcement of the NBA’s in-season tournament gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come for the Bulls this upcoming season, the league gave the rest of the dates for the 2023-2024 slate on Thursday.

It will include the team having the opportunity to open in front of home fans for the first time in seven years.

Here is the full 2023-2024 Chicago Bulls regular season schedule that was released on Thursday afternoon.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/bIa63cLfNu — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 17, 2023

The team will play their first two games of the season at the United Center, which is one of the highlights of the 2023-2024 slate that was released in full on Thursday.

They’ll open up with a contest against the Thunder on Wednesday, October 25 and then play two nights later on Friday, October 27 against the Raptors, with both games starting at 7 p.m. central time.

It’s the first time the Bulls will open a season at home since the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season, when no spectators were allowed in the United Center. The last time the Bulls opened a campaign at home with fans was the 2016-2017 season, when they won their opening games against the Celtics and then Pacers.

Billy Donovan’s team will then hit the road for the first time on Saturday, October 28 to face the Pistons in Detroit, which is part of a three-game road trip.

Nikola Jokic and the world champion Nuggets are on the schedule early for the Bulls as they’ll face them in Denver on Saturday, November 4 and then at the United Center on Tuesday, December 12.

The reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat comes to Chicago for back-to-back games on Saturday, November 18 and Monday, November 20. The return games in Miami are scheduled for Thursday, December 14 and Saturday, December 16.

The Bulls final regular season home game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 against the Knicks at 7 p.m. The season finale will be against New York at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 14 at Noon.

Here is the Bulls' 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule for East Group C with the Celtics, Magic, Nets, and Raptors.

.

4 teams per conference make the knockout round, which goes Dec. 4-9

.

Those that don't advance will play regular season games on December 6 & 8.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/zPZ0C60L59 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 15, 2023

Earlier this week, the NBA announced the Bulls’ schedule for the first in-season play-in tournament that will take place in November and December. The team is in East Group C with the Celtics, Magic, Nets, and Raptors and will play the following schedule.

November 3 – vs Nets

November 17 – vs Magic

November 24 – at Raptors

November 28 – at Celtics

The knockout round, which will feature the group winners and a wild card from each conference, runs December 4-9. If the Bulls don’t make it, they’ll play games on December 6 & 8, with the sites and opponents to be announced after group stage play is complete.