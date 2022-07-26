CHICAGO – After having a bit of a breakthrough season in 2021-2022 as the team made the playoffs for the first time in five years, Bulls fans are eager to see what the group will have this coming season.

Now they’ll know when they can see them on the court for the first time in the 2022-2023 campaign.

Here is the Bulls’ 2022-2023 preseason schedule, with three of the four contests at the United Center. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NbWymP6c8u — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 26, 2022

The NBA released the preseason schedule on Tuesday which includes the Bulls’ four games that they’ll play in the preseason over the course of a week in early October. The regular season is expected to begin in the middle of the month but that schedule won’t be released until mid-August.

The preseason includes three home games, starting with the preseason opener against the Pelicans on Tuesday, October 4th. They’ll be at home to face the Nuggets on Friday, October 7th before a game two days later against the Raptors in Toronto at 5 PM.

On October 11th, the Bulls will end their preseason against the team that ended their 2021-2022 season as the Bucks visit for a 7 PM contest.

Fans that night will see a Bulls team that’s not terribly different than the core that was assembled last summer. The hope for executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley is that the group can stay healthy and reach their potential together.

That rarely happened in the 2021-2022 season when the team ran into terrible injury luck from start to finish. Point guard Lonzo Ball missed the entire second half of the season wihile Zach LaVine along with Alex Caruso dealt with injury issues at times over the course of 82 games.