CHICAGO – One of the last pairs of shoes that Michael Jordan wore before his first retirement is hitting the auction block.

PWCC is featuring a pair of Nike Air Jordan 8’s in their February Premier Auction that the former Bulls’ guard and Basketball Hall of Famer wore during the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Jordan sported them on May 31 of that year in Game 4 of that series which was played at Chicago Stadium, and it ranks as one of the best playoff performances of his legendary NBA career.

Courtesy: PWCC

Courtesy: PWCC

Courtesy: PWCC

With the Bulls still trailing in the series 2-1 after losing the opening pair of games in New York, Jordan was 18-of-30 from the field, including 6-of-9 from three-point range as he racked up 54 points.

It was the fifth-highest single game total of his career in the playoffs and the second-highest of that postseason as the Bulls won the game 105-95 to even the series. Jordan would lead the Bulls to wins in Game 5 and Game 6 against the Knicks to win the Eastern Conference title.

In the NBA Finals, the guard would average 41 points in winning series MVP as the Bulls won their third-straight championship. Jordan would announce his first retirement that October as he stepped away from the game for 17 months.

As of early Monday afternoon, the top bid for the shoes is $38,000 and they will remain up for auction until February 16.

