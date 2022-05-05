CHICAGO – One of the best stories of the Bulls’ 2021-2022 season was the emergence of a rookie from Chicago.

Ayo Dosunmu, a first-team All-State selection at Morgan Park High School and first-team All-American at Illinois, became a key contributor to the Bulls’ first playoff team in five years over the course of the last six months.

In honor of his efforts, one company is paying tribute to the guard by giving him his own bobblehead at the end of his first NBA season.

In late April, FOCO released a limited edition bobblehead for Dosunmu as part of the company’s NBA Rookie Series. The eight-inch tall figure retails at $65 dollars and there were only 222 of them made.

The base also features his draft information as well.

A second round pick in last summer’s selections (38th overall), Dosunmu won over Bulls’ coaches with his tenacity and aggressiveness, earning significant playing time right away in his first season. With the team dealing with a multitude of injuries, the guard got to start 40 of the 77 games he took part in during the 2021-2022 season.

Averaging 27.4 minutes per game, Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game in his first NBA season as the Bulls went 46-36 to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.