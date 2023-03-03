Michael Jordan hits the game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK – If you’re a big fan of Michael Jordan, and you have the cash, you can own a piece of memorabilia from each of his six championships.

This week, Sotheby’s unveiled “The Dynasty Collection” of game-worn sneakers from the Bulls legend and basketball Hall of Famer. It features the shoes that Jordan wore for all six of his NBA title-clinching games during the 1990s.

June 12, 1991 – Game 5 vs Lakers – Great Western Forum – Air Jordan VI

June 14, 1992 – Game 6 vs Blazers – Chicago Stadium – Air Jordan VII

June 20, 1993 – Game 6 vs Suns – America West Arena – Air Jordan VIII

June 16, 1996 – Game 6 vs Sonics – United Center – Air Jordan XI

June 13, 1997 – Game 6 vs Jazz – United Center – Air Jordan XII

June 14, 1998 – Game 6 vs Jazz – Delta Center – Air Jordan XIV

This is not going to be auctioned off, as many of Jordan’s items have been in the past, but rather will be offered up as a private sale. The shoes have been up for display at Sotheby’s Dubai since February 27 and will remain there through Friday.

“The Dynasty Collection is the sole-defining ‘holy grail’ of sneaker collecting, checking all of the boxes that a collector could possibly want,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear & modern collectables, in a statement. “Worn in each of the six unforgettables games that secured the Bulls’ dynasty status, this collection’s overwhelming influence on pop culture and basketball is undeniable as these shoes simultaneously combine Jordan’s legacy, domination, and stardom.”

In each of the games that Jordan wore these shoes, he was named NBA Finals MVP after the game, adding his long list of accolades in the NBA. He was a five-time regular season MVP, won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1988, was named to 14 All-Star Games, three times being named top player in that contest.