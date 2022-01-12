Sarah Kustok breaks down Bulls marquee matchup with Nets

Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (2) looks to pass as he draws Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (7), James Harden (13) and LaMarcus Aldridge to him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Chicago. The Bulls won 118-95. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – The top two teams in the Eastern Conference meet at the United Center Wednesday night.

The Bulls won rounds one and two against the Nets. Zach Lavine led the way the last time out dropping 31 points in a 111-107 victory. Brooklyn’s big three are all expected to play with Kyrie Irving scheduled to make his first appearance in the series this season.

Nets TV analyst and former DePaul star Sarah Kustok discussed Irving’s impact and much more with Dan Roan in a preview of the marquee matchup on the latest episode of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast.