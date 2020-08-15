Sam Smith talks about the Bulls’ decision to fire Jim Boylen on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It was a decision that many Bulls fans were hoping would happen but before Friday weren’t quite sure it would actually happen.

But Arturas Karnisovas made the move with his head coach, dismissing Jim Boylen after two seasons with the team. The new executive of basketball operations is going to get his own guy to lead things on the floor whenever the season gets going.

Longtime NBA writer and current Bulls.com reporter Sam Smith talked about the move with Josh Frydman on Friday’s GN Sports.

