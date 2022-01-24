Rough weekend for the Bulls ends with a loss to Orlando

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 23: Cole Anthony #50 of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 23, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

ORLANDO – It looked like the team might be able to turn a bit of a corner after their roughest stretch of the season, but unfortunately things only got a little worse.

Despite a solid efforts shorthanded against the reigning champion Bucks, the Bulls fell on the road in Milwaukee Friday. But the bad news came on Saturday afternoon, when Alex Caruso was found to have broken his wrist on the Flagrant 2 foul by Grayson Allen.

He’s out 6-to-8 weeks while the Bucks’ guard was only suspended for one game. Already down guards Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green to injury, the Bulls once again found themselves shorthanded on Sunday.

The Magic took advantage, and despite an All-Star worthy effort from DeMar DeRozan, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Bulls from getting swept this weekend.

A 16-point Orlando first half lead would hold up as the Magic beat the Bulls 114-95 to drop the team to 28-17 on the season. That puts the Bulls a full game behind the Heat for the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 28-17.

DeRozan led the Bulls with 41 points on 15-of-21 shooting from the field but outside of Coby White’s 22 points didn’t get much help. Nikola Vucevic struggles from the field, hitting just 4-of-19 shots for 13 points, and is questionable for Monday’s game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with a left patella contusion.

One positive note for the Bulls coming out of the weekend is that both Green and LaVine have joined the Bulls in Oklahoma City and are listed as questionable for the contest. If LaVine returns, it will be his first game since suffering a knee injury on January 14th.