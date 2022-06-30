CHICAGO – Is there a chance for a surprise or the shot that circumstances could change once the clock hits 5 PM on Thursday?

Of course.

Free agency in the National Basketball Association can have twists and turns that some people don’t see coming. That’s the nature of a business where change happens often and fortunes can ride on the ability to sign or not sign a player.

But if you’re a Bulls’ fan, based on what you’ve heard from management since the season ended, most likely there are going to be subtle moves made around one big contract for a familiar star.

Zach LaVine, who has made the All-Star Game the last two seasons, is expected to get his max contract soon after free agency opens. Executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley have made it clear that his signing is priority No. 1 for this free agency period.

With a desire to keep the core intact as well, changes to the Bulls will likely be made with a few less flashy signings that can bolster a team that made the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season. But, again, it’s free agency, so things can change quickly, and this Bulls’ front office has shown to have a trick or two up their sleeves when it comes to player acquisitions.

