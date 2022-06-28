CHICAGO – NBA free agency begins Thursday evening and the Bulls have a lot of decisions to make.

Zach LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent as his four-year, $78 million deal comes to an end. The two-time All-Star will likely expect a big pay raise. Arturas Karnisovas reiterate Monday he wants the Bulls core to stay put, but he wouldn’t come right out and say he’ll offer LaVine a max contract.

AK and Marc Eversley also need to decide on what holes to fill on the roster. SB Nation editor and writer Ricky O’Donnell sat down with Kaitlin Sharkey to weigh in on where they should focus on spending, what to do with Coby White and whether Kevin Durant could come to Chicago.