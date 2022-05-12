CHICAGO – One of the biggest things that hampered a Bulls’ All-Star guard during the 2021-2022 season was a pain in his left knee that flared up from time to time, causing him to miss games over the six-month campaign.

Now it appears that LaVine is going to get that taken care of as he prepares to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the guard will have a scope procedure on his left knee in the coming weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. LaVine has yet to confirm that he’ll indeed undergo surgery and declined to say if he would during his season-ending news conference earlier this month.

LaVine once again made the All-Star Game in 2022 as he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 67 regular season games. He was hampered by pain in left knee a few times during the season and had to miss six games in January and four before the All-Star Break due to it.

The guard also missed the Bulls’ game with the Bucks on April 5th due to some pain in the knee.

Still, LaVine was able to play in the playoffs despite still dealing with it as he took part in the first four games of the first round series with the Bucks. He averaged 19.3 points per game with six assists and 5.3 rebounds a contest, but missed Game 5 when he tested positive for COVID-19.

The guard will enter unrestricted free agency this summer for the first time in his career and said during his season-ending news conference that he plans to enjoy that process which could include interviews with other teams.