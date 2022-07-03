CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls are signing veteran guard Goran Dragic to a one-year deal, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Shams Charnia said the deal is for $2.9 million.

Gragic, 36, only played in 21 games last season between the Raptors and the Nets following several productive years with Miami.

The Slovenian has averaged 13.1 points per game in his career and will likely be in the mix for backup guard minutes off the bench.

On Friday, the Bulls signed another former Net, Andre Drummond, on a two-year deal.

All-star guard Zach LaVine decided to re-sign with Chicago over the weekend to the tune of $215 million over five years.