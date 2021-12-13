Bulls next two games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 6: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 6, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With a host of players currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19, the NBA is giving the Bulls a chance to get healthy over the next few days.

The NBA has confirmed that the Bulls’ next two games against the Pistons at home Tuesday and the Raptors on the road Thursday have been postponed due to a number of players being in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NLMUc5ISnU — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 13, 2021

The NBA confirmed on Monday that the Bulls’ Tuesday game against the Pistons at the United Center along with their road game on Thursday against the Raptors have been postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the team.

Currently, there are ten players who are in the league’s health and safety protocol along with staff members.