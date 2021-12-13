Bulls next two games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO – With a host of players currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19, the NBA is giving the Bulls a chance to get healthy over the next few days.
The NBA confirmed on Monday that the Bulls’ Tuesday game against the Pistons at the United Center along with their road game on Thursday against the Raptors have been postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the team.
Currently, there are ten players who are in the league’s health and safety protocol along with staff members.