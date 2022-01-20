Report: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has a small meniscus tear in his left knee

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 12: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls walks backcourt during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at United Center on January 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Before Wednesday’s victory over the Cavaliers, Billy Donovan didn’t have the best of news when it came to his starting point guard.

The news didn’t get any better for Lonzo Ball on Thursday.

Per a report from Shams Charania of Stadium, the guard is dealing with a small meniscus in his left knee and is looking at treatment options for the injury. In the report, there is hope Ball could monitor the injury and continue to play.

If surgery is needed for the guard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it would keep the guard out 4-to-6 weeks.

Donovan said before Wednesday’s game that a treatment Ball initially used on his knee wasn’t effective and was trying a different one in hopes of alleviating the pain.

Acquired in a “Sign-and-Trade” with the Pelicans this offseason, the fifth-year player has brought consistency to the Bulls’ point guard position that has been lacking for years. In 35 games, Ball is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per contest for the Bulls this season.