Report: Bulls forward Patrick Williams expected to miss the rest of the regular season after left wrist dislocation

CHICAGO – One of the things which the Bulls and fans were eager to see is how their first round pick from 2020 would progress during his second season in the NBA.

But it appears the chance to do so will be very limited, and it might not be for a while until they’ll get the opportunity to see Patrick Williams play this season again.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the forward is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a left wrist dislocation suffered against the Knicks on Thursday night at the United Center. Per the report, there is hope that Williams could return for the playoffs.

Head coach Billy Donovan said at practice on Friday that the second-year player suffered a significant wrist injury but said a timeline has yet to be set.

It’s believed the Chicago Bulls forward suffered the injury on this play against the New York Knicks last night.

Williams was injured early in the third quarter after he landed on his wrist going for a dunk after being fouled by Mitchell Robinson. He immediately left the floor as he was attended to by athletic trainers.

This is the second major injury for Williams this year as he dealt with a severe ankle sprain for most of the preseason. He was able to return for the final preseason game and then played in the Bulls’ first four games of the season and saw 16 minutes of action against the Knicks on Thursday before the injury.

Williams was averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 25 minutes of action before suffering the latest major setback of his 2021-2022 season that looks to be significantly shortened.