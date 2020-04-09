Report: Bulls finalizing deal with Denver GM Arturas Karnisovas to become Executive VP of Basketball Operations

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 03: Arturas Karnisovas, assistant general manager of the Denver Nuggets watches as players warm up prior tto the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on November 3, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Kings defeated the Nuggets 110-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After several years with John Paxson and Gar Forman making basketball decisions for the Bulls, Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas is reportedly going to run the show.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Karnisovas will become Chicago’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations.

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal with Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas to become the franchise’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations, sources tell ESPN. Karnisovas will be tasked with hiring a new GM and reshaping the front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

Karnisovas has been the general manager for Denver since 2017 after serving as assistant general manager since 2013.

Under his leadership, the Nuggets have continued to gain recognition as a Western Conference threat and were sitting in third before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.

It’s unknown at this time if John Paxson will remain with the franchise. It’s been widely reported that he was willing to take a diminished role and recently said that he’d be willing to cut ties with the organization all together.

He was hired as general manager in April 2003 following the resignation of Jerry Krause. In 2009, Gar Forman was promoted to general manager and Paxson was promoted to Executive VP of Basketball Operations.

Karnisovas was a former FIBA basketball star out of Lithuania. In 1996, he was voted FIBA Player of the Year and appeared on two Bronze Medal teams with his native country.

Known for a keen eye for international talent, Denver finished 54-28 last year and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

With an embattled head coach and a young team that hasn’t sniffed .500 basketball since 2017, it will be interesting to see if Karnisovas will come and shake things up.

It’s unknown at this time if or when the NBA will resume play this season.