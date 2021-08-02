Report: Bulls agree on 4-year deal with guard Alex Caruso

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of Game Four of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on May 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Bulls have reportedly added another piece to the backcourt by agreeing to a deal with free agent guard Alex Caruso.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the former Laker has agreed to sign a four-year, $37 million deal with Chicago.

Free agent guard Alex Caruso has agreed to a four-year, $37M deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agent Greg Lawrence of @Wasserman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The opening of free agency has been a busy one for Artūras Karnišovas and company. Earlier in the day, the Bulls agreed to four-year, $85 million deal with Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade.

In the deal, New Orleans will receive guard Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second round pick from the Bulls.

Caruso won an NBA championship with the Lakers in the NBA bubble. He has averaged 5.9 PPG and 2.4 APG so far in his career.