Report: Bulls agree on 4-year deal with guard Alex Caruso

The Bulls have reportedly added another piece to the backcourt by agreeing to a deal with free agent guard Alex Caruso.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the former Laker has agreed to sign a four-year, $37 million deal with Chicago.
The opening of free agency has been a busy one for Artūras Karnišovas and company. Earlier in the day, the Bulls agreed to four-year, $85 million deal with Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade.
In the deal, New Orleans will receive guard Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second round pick from the Bulls.
Caruso won an NBA championship with the Lakers in the NBA bubble. He has averaged 5.9 PPG and 2.4 APG so far in his career.