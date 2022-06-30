CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have signed former all-star center Andre Drummond to a two-year deal, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the deal is worth $6.6 million, with a player option for the final year.

Drummond, a former all-star in 2016 and 2018, is coming off a bench-role season with the 76ers and Nets.

However after his trade to the Nets, Drummond posted his first double-double average since the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Lakers.

Drummond starred with Detroit from 2012 through 2019.

He is expected to be in the mix for significant minutes off the bench.

All eyes are on if Zach LaVine will re-sign with the Bulls after free agency opened up.