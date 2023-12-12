A rare ticket stub signed by Michael Jordan from the 1982 NCAA basketball championship — MJ’s first and only NCAA title — is up for auction.

The North Carolina Tar Heels faced the Georgetown Hoyas in the 1982 NCAA basketball final in what is widely considered one of the greatest college games of all time.

The Hoyas, led by first team all-American Eric “Sleepy” Floyd and freshman Patrick Ewing, faced off against the Tar Heels, led by future NBA Hall of Famers James Worthy and Jordan.

The game was a back and forth affair for all 40 minutes of the match — Georgetown led by one at halftime, 32-31, with teams trading the lead back and forth before a freshman by the name of Michael Jordan hit the go-ahead basket with 17 seconds left to take North Carolina to the title.

A total of 17.52 million TVs tuned in to watch the game, making it the second-largest NCAA game in history behind the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird final in ‘79.

At the time, no one knew who Jordan would become, and most of the nearly 62,000 fans in attendance at the Louisiana Superdome merely tossed away their tickets.

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) has only graded 11 examples of this rare blue variation stub. Of the 11, this PSA authenticated example is the only one to be signed by Jordan.

This ticket is open for bidding until 7 p.m. PT on Dec. 21 in PWCC’s December Premier Auction.