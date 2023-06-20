WGN News Now takes a look back at the Bulls’ victory over the Suns in Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Playoffs 30 years ago on Tuesday night in this edition of “Channel 9 Was There” – a tribute to the 75th anniversary of WGN-TV.

CHICAGO — It was the third of six championships, but its ending was as thrilling as any other 30 years ago on Tuesday night.

Unlike many other moments in the dynasty, it wasn’t Michael Jordan who had the lasting image of that title-clinching victory.

On June 20, 1993 that the Bulls bested the Suns 99-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Phoenix’s America West Arena to win their third-straight NBA championship. While Jordan, like all series long, carried the Bulls, it was another veteran guard that got to have the moment that would live on three decades later.

(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

John Paxson, who was in his eighth of nine seasons as a player for the Bulls, hit the game-winning three-pointer with 3.9 seconds left to help the visitors erase a two-point deficit and grab a one-point lead.

It was a sequence to remember for the Bulls as Jordan gave it to B.J. Armstrong on the inbounds then got the ball back. But No. 23, who had 33 points that night, wouldn’t have it for long, throwing it across the half-court line to Pippen. With 23 points already on the night, the forward wouldn’t have it for long either, as he drove in the lane and found Horace Grant underneath the hoop.

As defenders crashed down, the forward immediately swung it out to Paxson at the arc. With no defenders near him, the guard had a clean look at the basket and nailed the game-winning three-pointer.

It was the final three of his eight points on the night – but it was arguably the biggest shot of his 11-year NBA career.

Running to the sidelines with his arms in the air, the Bulls lifted up Paxson on the floor as the Suns’ fans went silent.

The game wasn’t over, but Grant would finish it off not long after, blocking Kevin Johnson’s last-second shot attempt to give the Bulls the victory and a third-straight title. It was the first time a team had pulled off the “three-peat” since the Celtics won eight straight from 1959-1966.

Jubilant Bulls fans and players rushed the floor while Charles Barkley and the Phoenix fans left the arena in stunned silence, becoming the third-straight Western Conference team to fail to knock off the Bulls in the finals.

For Jordan, it would be the third-straight Finals MVP award and arguably his best in the championship series as he averaged 41 points per game. Little did anyone know that this would be Jordan’s last game for nearly two years, as he would go into his first retirement just ahead of training camp for the 1993-1994 season.

Yet that night in Phoenix would cement this Bulls’ era among the greats in the history of the league, even before Jordan’s eventual return and three more titles. Paxson’s shot that night remains one of the great memories of the dynasty, living on 30 years after it went through the hoop at a stunned arena in Phoenix.