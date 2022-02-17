Pacers’ coach says Tristan Thompson is signing with the Bulls

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 15: Tristan Thompson #11 of the Indiana Pacers is defended by Sandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on February 15, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – A postgame news conference for an NBA game three hours south of Chicago would end up producing some big news for Bulls’ fans even as their game at the United Center was going on.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after their victory over the Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday that forward Tristan Thompson will sign with the Bulls after they planned to waive him on Thursday.

The veteran had just joined Indiana after a major trade with the Kings and played in just four contests for the Pacers.

“It was fun while it lasted. He’s going to be joining a different team. He’s going to be waived tomorrow and he’ll be joining a contending team a little bit north, if anybody wants to tweet, it starts with a ‘C’ and ends with an ‘O’,” said Carlisle in the postgame news conference. “But we thanked him for what he’s brought for the last six or seven days, brought a high level of professionalism and he’s done a really good job.”

After that, Carlisle cleared up where Thompson was going.

“Chicago, if anybody didn’t get that,” said the coaching, drawing a few laughs from the assembled media.”

Thompson confirmed that he was indeed leaving the Pacers on a post on his Instagram later that night, but there has been no official transaction when it comes to the forward as of Noon on Thursday. It came after the forward scored a season-high 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor for the Pacers in the win over Washington.

Should it work out that Thompson joins the Bulls, he will add a veteran presence on the inside off the bench, which is one of the areas of need for the team as they eye their first postseason since 2017. Thompson is in his 11th year in the NBA, remembered mostly for his contributions to the second LeBron James era with the Cavaliers.

Drafted by Cleveland with the fourth-overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson was a starter and reserve during the Cavaliers four consecutive Eastern Conference championships. He played in all 82 regular season and 21 postseason games in 2015-2016 when Cleveland won their first NBA championship.

After nine seasons with the Cavaliers, Thompson signed with the Celtics last season and played in 54 games, averaging 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He was traded to the Kings in the offseason where he played 30 games in Sacramento before being sent to the Pacers at the trade deadline.

In 34 total games this season, all but three as a reserve, Thompson is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a contest.