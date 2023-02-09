CHICAGO – Inconsistency has been one of the themes of the 2022-2023 Chicago Bulls as the team has struggled to get over the .500 mark all season.

It’s a big reason why the team has floated in and out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture since October and has their future, which looked bright a year ago, a little murkier.

One example is a streak that has escaped the team a few times over the past few months which could help the team build a little momentum. On Tuesday, the chance to do so against escaped them in Memphis.

A 104-89 loss to the Grizzlies prevented the Bulls from winning a fourth-straight game for the first time this season. The team has defeated Hornets, Blazers, and Spurs in the previous three games, but a terrible finish prevented the team from keeping that winning streak going as Memphis outscored them 32-14.

Head coach Billy Donovan has seen this opportunity slip past his team a few times this season as the group has failed to have any sustained momentum this season. This marked the fourth time the Bulls have had a three-game winning streak and failed to get the fourth.

December 26 – Loss vs Rockets 133-118

January 9 – Loss at Celtics 107-99

January 24 – Loss at Pacers 116-110

February 7 – Loss at Grizzlies 104-89

Because of that, the Bulls failed to get to the .500 mark, instead falling to 26-28 on the season. The team hasn’t been at that point since the 12th game of the year, when the beat the Raptors on November 7 to go to 6-6 on the year. They’ve only had a winning record three times all season, the last coming on November 2 when they beat Charlotte at home.