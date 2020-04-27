Observations from Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ episodes 3 and 4

CHICAGO – JUNE 16: (l to r) Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, and head coach Phil Jackson sit behind their six championship trophies prior to the Bulls Victory Celebration at Grant Park on June 16, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bulls won the 1997-98 NBA Championship against the Utah Jazz, their 6th title in 8 years. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Two more episodes of “The Last Dance” premiered Sunday night. The long-awaited documentary about the ’97-98 Bulls chronicles Michael Jordan’s career through his final season with the team.

The third episode documents “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo, the origin of the heated rivalry with the Detroit Pistons in the late ‘80’s, and the polarizing arrival of Dennis Rodman in Chicago. The fourth episode starts off with Rodman’s controversial “vacation” to Las Vegas during the season followed by the Pistons walking off the court after the Bulls finally eliminated them in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are some of highlights:

Pistons’ “Jordan Rules” eliminates Bulls for three straight postseasons

The Bulls could not get past the physical defense of the Pistons in the late 1980’s. “The Last Dance” details “The Jordan Rules” which was a specific style of play that Detroit used to defend Jordan. While it helped them win two NBA finals, it also fueled Jordan to bulk up, fight back and, in his words, “administer pain.”

Pistons “Bad Boys” walk off as sore losers

Michael Jordan’s hard work paid off one year later when the Bulls swept the Pistons in the conference finals. With more than seven seconds left in game four, Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer and the rest of the defending champs walked off the court without shaking hands. Horace Grant had some colorful words to describe the move while Thomas used some revisionist history to defend it. Jordan does not buy it, but adds that eliminating the Pistons was in some ways more satisfying than winning the championship.

Rodman takes a mid-season vacation

Dennis Rodman was one of the only former Pistons Jordan was able to play with years later. Jerry Krause felt Phil Jackson was the type of coach that could keep Rodman under control. When Scottie Pippen returned from injury in 1998, Rodman said he needed a vacation. Jackson gave him permission to leave for 48 hours, but Rodman ended up spending several days in Las Vegas with then-girlfriend Carmen Electra. Jordan ended up going to Vegas himself to retrieve Rodman and bring him back to Chicago.

Episodes 5 and 6 of “The Last Dance” premiere on ESPN next Sunday night