Observations from Chicago Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ episodes 5 and 6

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Two more episodes of “The Last Dance” premiered Sunday night. The highly-anticipated documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls premiered several months early before it was even finished.

The fifth episode opens with a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant. It also highlights Jordan’s first encounter with future teammate Toni Kukoc, the birth of “Air Jordan,” and “The Shrug.” The sixth dives into Jordan’s gambling activities, concludes the first three-peat, and shares the difficulties of being an icon.

Here are just some of the highlights:

Jordan was like a big brother to Kobe Bryant

This week’s episodes open with Jordan and Kobe meeting in the All-Star game with some uncensored locker room talk about “that little Laker boy” trying to take on everyone one-on-one. After the game Jordan told Kobe he’d see him “down the road” and he meant it. Bryant downplayed the constant comparisons by fans saying, “What you get from me is from him. I don’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice.”

ICYMI: Kobe says MJ was like a big brother 🐍🐐



"I don't get five championships here without him."#TheLastDancepic.twitter.com/RLcN0gmDrv — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2020

Adidas missed out on Air Jordan

Nike is synonymous with Michael Jordan, but it took some convincing from his parents. Jordan actually preferred Adidas shoes, and did not even want to hear Nike’s pitch. His mother made him get on a plane to visit Nike’s campus and his dad told him they had the best deal. $250,000 for an unproven rookie was unheard of at the time, but the rest is history.

MJ put on a show in his final game as a Bull at MSG … and his feet paid for it. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/NZ5thDHZ0s — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2020

Jordan/Thomas feud reaches the Dream Team

The “Bad Boy” reputation of Isiah Thomas apparently kept him off the 1992 Olympic team. The documentary shares stories of several players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Scottie Pippen having issues with Thomas. Jordan shot down rumors that he asked specifically about keeping him off the team. He said he respected Thomas’ game, but his presence on the “Dream Team” would have changed the camaraderie.

It is a competition problem, not a gambling problem

Episode six detailed Jordan’s love of gambling, including his debt to Slim Bouler that led to a court appearance, and his trip to Atlantic City during the 1993 playoffs. In an interview with Connie Chung, Jordan said he had the ability to stop gambling, and he considered it a “competition problem.” There were stories of thousands of dollars on the line during team flights, but Commissioner David Stern said he was never concerned about it.

Jordan wants your money 💰 in his pocket!



"I want to make sure I get your money in my pocket."#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/dSyxIm4Yr8 — Outkick the Coverage (@Outkick) May 4, 2020

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance” premiere on ESPN next Sunday night, and will cover Jordan’s retirement and baseball career.