Observations from Chicago Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance,’ episodes 1 and 2

CHICAGO — “The Last Dance,” the long-awaited documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, which was Michael Jordan’s final season with the team, premiered Sunday night.

The first episode touched on MJ’s rise from the University of North Carolina to his rookie season with the Bulls. It also focused on the polarizing positions of former general manager Jerry Krause.

The second episode focused on Jordan’s childhood and Scottie Pippen’s arrival in Chicago.

Here were some of the highlights:

Jerry Krause was not a popular guy

Krause is credited with building the Bulls dynasty, but the documentary depicts him as the one who also brought it to an end.

“It was sad there was such an acrimonious relationship, because Jerry Krause started Phil Jackson’s coaching NBA career,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. “He brought him to Chicago as an assistant coach. If that did not happen, you never would’ve heard of Phil Jackson.”

After the Bulls won a fifth championship, Jackson signed a one-year contract worth $6 million to return as head coach, but Krause already made up his mind that it would be Jackson’s last.

“Phil is the coach. Jerry’s [Reinsdorf] the owner. Those two needed to talk, and we got it done, and we’re very happy to have it done. This will be Phil’s last year as coach of the Bulls,” Krause said in 1997. “At the conclusion of the year, we’ll look towards the future.”

Jackson recalled his meeting with Krause: “Jerry called me into his office and said this is going to be your last year. I don’t care if you win 82 games in a row. This is going to be your last year here. So I said fine, and I walked out of the room. And that was the only words that were exchanged.”

Krause remained the general manager of the Bulls until 2003. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 77.

1984 Bulls described as ‘traveling cocaine circus’

When MJ was a rookie on the Bulls in 1984, he shared an interesting encounter while on the road during his first NBA preseason game. He was searching for his teammates at a hotel, and when he found them, this is what he discovered:

“So they open up the door. I walk in, and practically the whole team is in there. It was things I had never seen in my life as a young kid. You got your lines over here, you got your weed smokers over here, you got your women over here.”

Jordan said after the encounter, he mostly kept to himself living in a small townhouse, hanging out with friends, playing cards and watching movies. He said he didn’t go to clubs, didn’t do drugs and did not drink at the time.

One reporter recalls Jordan’s drink of choice was orange juice and 7-Up, and partying was not something he wanted do.

“I was looking to just get some rest, get up and go play,” Jordan said.

Scottie Pippen was grossly undervalued by the Bulls

Pippen signed a seven-year, $19 million deal in 1991, making him the 16th highest paid player in the league in that first year. By the final year, he was the 122nd highest paid despite being a top-five player in the span.

Pippen wanted financial security early in his career, but when he wanted to renegotiate after the fifth ring, Krause wanted to trade him.

“Couldn’t tolerate him anymore, couldn’t respect him,” Pippen said of Krause.

He also admitted to waiting to get ankle surgery until later in the summer, and ended up missing the first two months of the ’97-98 season.

“I’m not gonna f*** my summer up.”

