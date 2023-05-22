CHICAGO — One of the biggest names in professional basketball over the past two decades – and a former Bulls player – is calling it a career.

Yes, Carmelo Anthony was a member of Chicago’s NBA team for a very brief time.

The ten-time All-Star and 2013 league scoring champion announced his retirement on Twitter on Monday morning after not playing in the league the past season. Anthony spent the majority of his career with the Nuggets (8 years) and Knicks (7 seasons), making the All-Star team eight-straight years from 2010-2017.

He’d spent one year with the Thunder, one with the Rockets, two with the Blazers, and the 2021-2022 season with the Lakers.

So when was Anthony a Bull? It’s OK if you might have missed it because it was only a matter of days.

After signing a one-year deal with Houston before the 2018-2019 season, Anthony quickly fell out of the Rockets’ rotation and only took the floor for ten games. In hopes of getting some salary relief, Houston traded the forward to the Bulls on January 22, 2019 along with the draft rights to Jon Diebler, and cash considerations in exchange for the draft rights to Tadija Dragićević.

With the nature of the deal being only for salary, there was little chance that Anthony would take the floor for the Bulls, but he was officially a member of the team for a little over a week.

As very much expected, the Bulls officially waived Carmelo Anthony today. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nAtyGVHmQ4 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 1, 2019

On February 1, Anthony was waived by the Bulls and became a free agent, ending his brief time in Chicago.

As it turns out, the forward wouldn’t join another team for the rest of the season and would instead sign with the Trail Blazers before the 2019-2020 campaign. He’d stay there for the next season and then join the Lakers for the 2021-2022 season, averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games.

What’s odd is that the Bulls had hoped to acquire Anthony years a few years before, hoping that he would bolster the Derrick Rose-era group’s chances for an NBA title. After opting out of his contract with the Knicks after the 2013-2014 season, the Bulls courted the All-Star forward and nearly signed him.

In the end, however, Anthony opted to stay with the Knicks and told ESPN’s “First Take” in 2019 that he was going to join the Bulls, but uncertainties about the future of the team led him to stay in New York.