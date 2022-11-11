CHICAGO – Thanks to a moment early on in the game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Bulls’ center is going to have to pay the NBA a little money.

Nikola Vucevic was fined $15,000 by the league on Friday for an obscene gesture with 4:32 to go in the first quarter in the Bulls’ 115-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Broadcast cameras caught the center giving a middle finger to someone on the court, and the league responded with a fine.

The fine was levied by NBA executive VP of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars.

In his third season with the Bulls, with the first being the second half of the 2020-2021 season, Vucevic is averaging 16.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. In 27 minutes of action against New Orleans on Wednesday evening, he had 18 points and seven assists.

The Bulls are currently in a bit of a rough stretch as they’ve lost three of their last four games to fall to 6-7 on the season. Their next game is Sunday evening against the Nuggets at the United Center, which is scheduled for 7 PM.