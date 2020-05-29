NBA targets July 31st for a season return: Report

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: A general view of an NBA basketball at Capital One Arena on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – After the NHL set out a plan to get their season going after it was suspended in March, the attention turned to the NBA and when they might get going again.

While there has been discussions over the last few weeks on how to return, including confirmed consideration of Disney’s Wide World of Sports as a site, nothing else was set in stone.

On Friday, however, the league reportedly is setting their sites on a date to get back to action.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, commissioner Adam Silver told the Board of Governors that the league is targeting July 31st as the time to restart the season.

The NBA has yet to confirm the date or the way in which they intend to restart the season. So far it’s unknown if the league would finish the regular season or proceed to some sort of a tournament to determine a champion.

Per Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there are four scenarios that are currently being considered for a return to play.

Sources: The NBA discussed four competition scenarios for restart with Board of Governors today:



– 16 teams: Directly to playoffs

– 20: Group/stage play

– 22: Games to determine seeding, play-in tournament for final seed(s)

– 30: 72-game regular season, with play-in tourney — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

This includes a normal 16-team playoff that are seeded based on the standings when the season was suspended on March 11th. Two other scenarios involve 20-22 teams taking part in a tournament that would include group play or play-in games to set the field.

Another involves the playing of a few regular season games with a play-in tourney.