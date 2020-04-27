NBA targets a May 8th player return to team facilities in states with relaxed ‘Stay at Home’ regulations

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 27: A general view of the Advocate Center, the practice facility for the Chicago Bulls on April 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The NBA may allow practice facilities in some states to reopen on May 1 that have been closed due the COVID-19 pandemic. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – There still isn’t a timeline for a return to play in the first league to pause their season during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the NBA is looking to get their players into safe environments to start working out again as the calendar turns to May.

The NBA today announced that its targeting May 8th as a time to allow players to return to training facilities in states that have relaxed “Stay at Home” regulations. In other states, like Illinois, the league is looking to create other options for player workouts. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nFQ8HtKKzk — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 27, 2020

Today the league announced that they’ve developed a plan for players to return to team facilities to train individually no earlier than May 8th in states that have relaxed “Stay at Home” regulations. For those states that haven’t, like Illinois, the league is looking at other alternatives for player training.

Since the state hasn’t relaxed any of their regulations, it’s unlikely the Bulls’ Advocate Center in Chicago would re-open for workouts on May 8th.

With this plan, the league has released four regulations for teams that would open up their practice facility.

No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

No head or assistant coaches could participate.

Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms

The NBA was the first major North American sports league to suspend their season due to the pandemic. The did so on March 11th after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus.

On March 10th, the Bulls played their last game before the season pause, beating the Cavaliers at the United Center.