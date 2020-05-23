NBA starts discussions to restart their season at Disney’s Wide World of Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – MARCH 5: General view of the exterior of the ballpark as fans make their way into the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex prior to a spring training game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium on March 5, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Pirates defeated the Braves 9-6. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – For the past few weeks, reports have circulated about possible scenarios in which the NBA could conclude their 2019-2020 season.

On Saturday, they took one step forward to doing so by making some progress in finding a central venue to play games.

The following is a statement from NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: pic.twitter.com/8gfK5iVXs8 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020

Per a release, the NBA announced they’ve started talking with The Walt Disney Company about starting their season at their Wide World of Sports Complex located outside of Orlando, Florida.

The goal would be to restart the season by late July at the venue.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” said league Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass in a statement released by the league.

The NBA was the first league to suspend their season, doing so on March 11th following the positive COVID-19 tests of Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell before a game in Oklahoma City.

If the league can lockdown Wide World of Sports as the location, they’d have to determine a safety protocol and in what format they’ll finish the season.

NBA surveyed GMs on several formats to restart the season:

– 16 teams directly to playoffs

– “Playoffs Plus” (play-in or group stage)

– All 30 teams — or all 30 teams with play-in tournament



Full story on @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/knIzZjGaFY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 23, 2020

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league surveyed general managers on a few possible scenarios. That included starting the playoffs based off the standings when the league was suspended along with possible adding more teams into the postseason with perhaps a “play-in” option.

When the season was paused, the Bulls were 22-43, which put them 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and 24th in overall NBA Standings. When they’ll see the court again is still to be determined, but at least now they have an idea of where they might start.